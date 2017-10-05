Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



SWFA 5/20 for sale
Unread 05-10-2017, 10:55 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: NW Montana
Posts: 416
SWFA 5/20 for sale
SWFA 5-20 mil quad reticle FFP
no marks , looks and functions as new
Original box and sun shade
non illuminated model
Very little use on this scope , SWFA carries lifetime warranty
1000.00 tyd
Thanks
if your lucky enough to live in the BIG WOODS your lucky enough
