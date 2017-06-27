Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page SWFA 3-15x42 FFP Mil/Mil
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

SWFA 3-15x42 FFP Mil/Mil
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-27-2017, 10:39 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 213
SWFA 3-15x42 FFP Mil/Mil
I am selling my 3-15x42 FFP Mil/Mil Scope with rings and butler creek scope caps. I also have a zero stop kit made by Tim Kulin that I will throw in. $525 shipped Conus
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
SWFA 3-15x42 FFP Mil/Mil-img_0285.jpg   SWFA 3-15x42 FFP Mil/Mil-img_0288.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wts 12x el swaroviski binos | FS: Brand new Vortex Razor AMG 6-24x50 MRAD »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:58 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC