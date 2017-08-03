Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
SWFA 20x Mil/Mil
#
1
03-08-2017, 09:27 AM
nkyshooter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2014
Posts: 87
SWFA 20x Mil/Mil
Great condition - adjustments are dead on - built with SWFA's legendary "tank-like" construction.
$225 shipped to lower 48.
Papal preferred via gift or +3% ... or ... Postal money order.
Tim
