Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page SWAROVSKI Z6i EE 1-6×24 Illuminated Circle Dot 30mm Tube
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

SWAROVSKI Z6i EE 1-6×24 Illuminated Circle Dot 30mm Tube
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-10-2017, 06:30 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2007
Posts: 20
SWAROVSKI Z6i EE 1-6×24 Illuminated Circle Dot 30mm Tube
Mint condition..Great 3 gun scope as its a true 1x....Also has fast acquisition Circle Dot (Google this with Z6i) A Great Dangerous game scope as its field of view is Huge...Also 6x for longer shots! Eye relief in the EE version is 4.7"! Perfect for those hard kickers like 375,458 and more...These are over $2200 New..First $1525 takes it shipped and I will include a set oof Weaver Style Low Rings too...email for pics or text me
Tom 504 717 0084 cell....New Orleans
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Vectronix PLRF-10 for Sale | FS Zeiss Duralyt 2-8X42mm NIB »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:07 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC