SWAROVSKI Z6i EE 1-6×24 Illuminated Circle Dot 30mm Tube Mint condition..Great 3 gun scope as its a true 1x....Also has fast acquisition Circle Dot (Google this with Z6i) A Great Dangerous game scope as its field of view is Huge...Also 6x for longer shots! Eye relief in the EE version is 4.7"! Perfect for those hard kickers like 375,458 and more...These are over $2200 New..First $1525 takes it shipped and I will include a set oof Weaver Style Low Rings too...email for pics or text me

Tom 504 717 0084 cell....New Orleans