Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-04-2017, 11:33 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: PA
Posts: 1,061
Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale
Looking to sell my Swarovski Z6 scope.....I am the original owner and bought it new less than a year ago from Euro-Optic. Scope was used very little, and is in excellent condition!!

I have the original box, paperwork, and all the goodies that came from Swarovski to go with it.

Here are the specs:

*Swarovski Z6 2-12x50

*Plex Reticle (newer version)

*30MM tube

*Weight = 18.3oz

*Length = 13.39"

*Scope Turret Adjustment = .36"/100yds

*Second Focal Plane

*Non-illuminated

*Black Matte Finish


$1400 shipped/insured
Last edited by toader; 04-04-2017 at 01:21 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leica Geovids for sale | Nightforce NXS 12-42x56 with unimount »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC