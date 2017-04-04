Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale

Looking to sell my Swarovski Z6 scope.....I am the original owner and bought it new less than a year ago from Euro-Optic. Scope was used very little, and is in excellent condition!!



I have the original box, paperwork, and all the goodies that came from Swarovski to go with it.



Here are the specs:



*Swarovski Z6 2-12x50



*Plex Reticle (newer version)



*30MM tube



*Weight = 18.3oz



*Length = 13.39"



*Scope Turret Adjustment = .36"/100yds



*Second Focal Plane



*Non-illuminated



*Black Matte Finish





$1400 shipped/insured