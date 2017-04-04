|
Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale
Looking to sell my Swarovski Z6 scope.....I am the original owner and bought it new less than a year ago from Euro-Optic. Scope was used very little, and is in excellent condition!!
I have the original box, paperwork, and all the goodies that came from Swarovski to go with it.
Here are the specs:
*Swarovski Z6 2-12x50
*Plex Reticle (newer version)
*30MM tube
*Weight = 18.3oz
*Length = 13.39"
*Scope Turret Adjustment = .36"/100yds
*Second Focal Plane
*Non-illuminated
*Black Matte Finish
$1400 shipped/insured
