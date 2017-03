Swarovski Z5 5x25 52mm with BT for sale I am selling my my Swarovski Z5 5x25 52mm rifle scope with the ballistic turret for $1350 OBO. It is brand new in the box and I paid $1750 for it. I Mounted it on my 300 and took it to the range once. I decided to go with a different scope and have no use for this one. It has a life time warranty. Let me know if interested