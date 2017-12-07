Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Swarovski z5 5-25x52 bt 4w
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Swarovski z5 5-25x52 bt 4w
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-12-2017, 09:08 PM
Kelly1278
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 125
Swarovski z5 5-25x52 bt 4w
I have a Swarovski z5 5-25x52 it has the ballistic turret with 4w reticle. The scope is brand new in the box and has never been mounted . I bought the scope for a build that didn't happen . Extremely clear optic!! $1275 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
07-12-2017, 09:11 PM
Kelly1278
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 125
Re: Swarovski z5 5-25x52 bt 4w
Few more pictures
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
which one of these spotters would you pick??
|
Leupold VX-3 8.5-25x50mm Long Range Target
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:45 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC