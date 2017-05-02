     close
Swarovski Z5 5-25x52 BT 4W
Unread 02-05-2017, 11:02 PM
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 313
Swarovski Z5 5-25x52 BT 4W
Up for sale, nice and clean Swaro Z5 5-25x52 ballistic turret 4W reticle. scope is in good used condition with no damage noted. was in Larue QD rings with nylon inserts so no rings marks. Exterior has been painted FDE Duracoat and there are spaces in the finish where the rings were. No big deal, your rings will easily cover the gaps just like mine did. The scope ships with original box and paperwork. I can confirm this is one of the nicest scopes I've ever used, but I'm backing the power down for Midwestern hunting. My move, your gain. I'd like to get $1100 shipped to your door. PM for pictures, I'll try to get some put up tomorrow on the listing.
    Unread 02-05-2017, 11:59 PM
    Join Date: Feb 2013
    Posts: 102
    Re: Swarovski Z5 5-25x52 BT 4W
    ANy pictures?
