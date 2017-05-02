Swarovski Z5 5-25x52 BT 4W Up for sale, nice and clean Swaro Z5 5-25x52 ballistic turret 4W reticle. scope is in good used condition with no damage noted. was in Larue QD rings with nylon inserts so no rings marks. Exterior has been painted FDE Duracoat and there are spaces in the finish where the rings were. No big deal, your rings will easily cover the gaps just like mine did. The scope ships with original box and paperwork. I can confirm this is one of the nicest scopes I've ever used, but I'm backing the power down for Midwestern hunting. My move, your gain. I'd like to get $1100 shipped to your door. PM for pictures, I'll try to get some put up tomorrow on the listing.