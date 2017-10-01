     close
Swarovski Z3 3-10x42
Unread 01-10-2017, 01:41 PM
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Swarovski Z3 3-10x42
Mint condition Z3 Swarovski. 4A reticle-which is their best. Has Swarovski aluminum objective cover($100) included. $725 shipped.
