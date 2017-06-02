Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Swarovski x5i 1/4 moa L BRM
02-06-2017, 10:35 PM
distantfoe
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 258
Swarovski x5i 1/4 moa L BRM
I have a Swarovski x5i 1/4 MOA L BRM -I+ reticle scope for sale. It is brand new in the box with all papers included. Plans and projects have changed so got to sell it to fund the another project. $2250 shipped/insured conus
PM me for pics
02-07-2017, 12:24 AM
Dixie1972
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Idaho
Posts: 3
Re: Swarovski x5i 1/4 moa L BRM
Power?
02-07-2017, 12:36 AM
distantfoe
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2005
Location: El Reno,Ok.
Posts: 258
Re: Swarovski x5i 1/4 moa L BRM
Knew I forgot something, it's 3.5-18x50
