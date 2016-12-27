     close
swarovski swarovision
Unread 12-27-2016, 05:48 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Sugar Hill Georgia
Posts: 21
swarovski swarovision
pair of 10x42 swarovision binos for sale. badlands bino bag, outdoorsmans stud and bino adapter included. $2000 shipped in lower 48

thanks,

phillip campos
404-725-0244
bigwop69@yahoo.com
swarovski swarovision-swaro.jpg  
