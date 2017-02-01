Swarovski Spotting Scope and Leica HD Binos For Sale For Sale

Swarovski STS-80 HD Straight with 20x60 eye piece. $2200.00

Manicotto 700RC2 head $50.00

Manfrotto 243 car window adapter $25.00

Pelican case im2300. $100.00

As a package $2300.00



Leica 12x50 Ultravid HD $2000.00

Will also throw in a FHF bino harness with purchase of binds

Thanks

