Swarovski Spotting Scope and Leica HD Binos For Sale
01-02-2017, 07:42 AM
turkeyfever
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: newnan ga
Posts: 536
Swarovski Spotting Scope and Leica HD Binos For Sale
For Sale
Swarovski STS-80 HD Straight with 20x60 eye piece. $2200.00
Manicotto 700RC2 head $50.00
Manfrotto 243 car window adapter $25.00
Pelican case im2300. $100.00
As a package $2300.00
Leica 12x50 Ultravid HD $2000.00
Will also throw in a FHF bino harness with purchase of binds
Thanks
Rusty
