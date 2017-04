Swarovski SLC 10x50 binoculars Swarovski SLC 10x50 binoculars in pristine condition.

I sent them to Swarovski in early 2014 for a checkup,

and they basically sent back a new pair of bino's, this

resulted in them issuing a new serial number.

Comes with case, strap, box and paperwork, along with

a 2 page invoice from Swarovski.

$850.00 shipped

It is best to text or call.



Thanks,



Gerry



845-304-8082 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger