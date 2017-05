Swarovski PH (Habicht) 4-16x50 Adjustable Objective Hard to find scope, especially in this condition. It was mounted once although it would be difficult to tell from new. It comes with the original box, warranty (not filled in), paperwork, Swarovski pin, etc. as well as the extended sunshade. Please see pics. $1275 plus insured shipping - paypal or check please. While I have limited posts here, I can provide exceptional references. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger