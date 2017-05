Swarovski PH 4-16X50 TDS-4 Reticle I have a Swarovski 4-16x50 Scope with the TDS-4 Reticle for sale. The glass is perfect. This scope has the adjustable objective. One small mark on the power ring. Super clear and works great with the Swarovski ballistic app. 30MM tube and comes with Butler Creek scope caps and sun shade. $800 TYD





Darr Colburn

(602) 284-1722 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger