Swarovski / Leopold Safe Cleaning #1 Swarovski Habicht AV 4-12x50 Duplex matte scope. Has some ring marks but comes with the box and papers. VERY clear.

$825.00 TYD Continental US



#2 Leupold VX3i 6.5-20x40 EFR Matte Duplex. This scope is brand new i just received it last week, and decided I want to swap it for a VX5. Scope is still wrapped in plastic

I would like $625.00 TYD Continental US Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger