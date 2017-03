Swarovski Laser Rangefinder

Swarovski Rangefinder. 8x Magnification. Viewing lenses are flawless. Range finding lense looks like it has some swirls. I don't know if it has always been like that or not. Works great and the image is stunning. Comes with push to release belt clip holster, cleaning cloth and Swarovski Padded strap in factory box. I used it as a combo rangefinder and monocular here in the GA woods when hunting. Has "LAV" sharpied on it from the previous owner before me.