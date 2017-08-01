     close
Swarovski EL binoculars
Unread 01-08-2017, 05:05 PM
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Western Montana
Posts: 69
Swarovski EL binoculars
Swarovski 10x42 EL binoculars for sale. Asking $1150 obo they were serviced and cleaned by swarowski last year. Good condition I can send pictures by text or email. Thanks Jason
Last edited by montanaio17; 01-08-2017 at 06:34 PM.
    Unread 01-08-2017, 05:49 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2014
    Posts: 122
    Re: Swarovski EL binoculars
    Swarovision?
