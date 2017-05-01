     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 01:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2014
Posts: 10
Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used
Selling my Swarovski EL 8.5x42. Glass is in perfect condition. Only item is the rubber on 1 eye piece is split but does not affect anything. Asking $1200
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-05-2017, 01:16 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2014
    Posts: 10
    Re: Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used
    Pics attached
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used-img_0384.jpg   Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used-img_0387.jpg  

    Swarovski EL 8.5x42 used-img_0385.jpg  
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « NIB Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16 X 44 | WTS- Leupold VX-3i 6.5-20x40 VARMINT »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:08 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC