Swarovski EL 10x32 almost new swarovision These are just as the title states 10x32 EL SWAROVISION almost new never been on a hunting trip use them out the pick up window a few times is all. money is a little tight need a new scope for a gun something 6.5-20 power range or there abouts. Need turrets so I can dial



My Binos would easily pass as new in box have a

Box and all paperwork

$1500 trade value Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger