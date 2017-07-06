Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Swarovski ATX STX 95mm Objective
06-07-2017
Swarovski ATX STX 95mm Objective
For sale is my LNIB Swarovski 95mm objective for the ATX STX BTX eyepieces. Comes with everything it came with new.

$1900 tyd conus
