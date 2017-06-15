Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Swarovski 4-12x50mm A series Plex reticle rifle scope
Swarovski 4-12x50mm A series Plex reticle rifle scope
06-15-2017, 09:34 AM
KenMI
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 317
Swarovski 4-12x50mm A series Plex reticle rifle scope
Swarovski 4-12x50mm A series scope. 1" tube. Made in Austria. Plex reticle. Optics, lenses, adjustments, etc. are all perfect. Light ring marks.
With factory lens cover.
$650 shipped. Paypal accepted at no additional charge.
International shipping available.
