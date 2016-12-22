Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Swarovski 3x10x42 750. TYD
Swarovski 3x10x42 750. TYD
#
1
12-22-2016, 09:13 PM
bob4
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 184
Swarovski 3x10x42 750. TYD
Swarovski Z-3 3x10x42
BRH reticle
Very clean scope. No marks. Original box and papers. Seemed to have misplaced the original lens covers but have one on that fits perfectly. $750. TYD
