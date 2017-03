Swaro X5(i) 5-25x56 P 1/4 MOA Been on my target rifle for 6 months. Switching to something lighter for a hunting rifle project. Brightest glass I have ever looked through. Makes my NXS look like a toy. Illuminated BRM reticle. Comes with everything shown in photos.

Near perfect with some light marks on the direct bottom (shown in picture). Only trade I will entertain is for a March 2.5-25x52. $2700 obo shipped to you.

