Steiner T5Xi 3-15X50
Unread 01-01-2017, 04:48 PM
CMH CMH is online now
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 57
Steiner T5Xi 3-15X50
Steiner T5Xi 3-15X50. SCR Reticle, upgraded turrets. Mil/mil. Scratch on under side of objective. Tennebrex covers, throw lever, box, and paperwork included. $1,300 shipped and insured.





