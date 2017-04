Steiner CQBL-1

Selling my Steiner CQBL-1. Made in 2014. Function is perfect. No box, manual or pressure switch. Visible laser is red, reaches out to 450 yards. Low profile and mounts easily to your AR. Weighs a svelte 6 ounces, waterproof to 3 meters and comes in a hard anodized body. Battery life is 20 hours. Use a 3v DL 123 battery. New is at $830 - asking $700 shipped, CONUS. Will consider OBO. No trades. Payment is USPS money order, no PayPal. PM if interested. This is a great close quarters combat sight!