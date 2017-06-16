Steiner 5-25x56 M5 MSR

Like new Steiner m5 5-25x56 34mm tube MSR FFP reticle. Has the new nice Vortex flip ups on it. Great scope just looking to get an AMG for a hunting rig. 2250 shipped

