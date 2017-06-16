Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Steiner 5-25x56 M5 MSR
Unread 06-16-2017, 04:58 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,550
Steiner 5-25x56 M5 MSR
Like new Steiner m5 5-25x56 34mm tube MSR FFP reticle. Has the new nice Vortex flip ups on it. Great scope just looking to get an AMG for a hunting rig. 2250 shipped
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Unread 06-16-2017, 06:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,550
Re: Steiner 5-25x56 M5 MSR

