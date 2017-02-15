Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-15-2017, 07:50 PM
cbatt
Springfield Armory 4-14 56
The Springfield Armory 4-14 56 Gen2 was an impulse purchase at the time. Thoughts were to replace the 3x9 Redfield on my 30-06 but have decided it was not needed.
Time for it to go, $700 including shipping.
