Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Springfield Armory 4-14 56
Unread 02-15-2017, 07:50 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: MA
Posts: 1
Springfield Armory 4-14 56
The Springfield Armory 4-14 56 Gen2 was an impulse purchase at the time. Thoughts were to replace the 3x9 Redfield on my 30-06 but have decided it was not needed.

Time for it to go, $700 including shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Springfield Armory 4-14 56-p1080505.jpg   Springfield Armory 4-14 56-p1080507.jpg  

Springfield Armory 4-14 56-p1080509.jpg  
