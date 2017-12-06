***SOLD***US Optics LR-17MOA New in Box Hello,

If you are interested I am selling a brand new US Optics LR-17 MDMOA scope.



Description



This US Optics LR17 3.2-17x44 riflescope with MDMOA reticle features a turret parallax left side focus, low profile rapid focus eyepiece, matte black type III hard anodizing, 12 position digital illumination, US#1 1/4 IPHY windage knob, and a EREK 1/4 IPHY elevation knob with 110 clicks per revolution.





Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.

440-552-2340



$1,500.00 plus shipping in the US