***SOLD***US Optics LR-17MOA New in Box
06-12-2017, 11:15 AM
***SOLD***US Optics LR-17MOA New in Box
Hello,
If you are interested I am selling a brand new US Optics LR-17 MDMOA scope.

Description

This US Optics LR17 3.2-17x44 riflescope with MDMOA reticle features a turret parallax left side focus, low profile rapid focus eyepiece, matte black type III hard anodizing, 12 position digital illumination, US#1 1/4 IPHY windage knob, and a EREK 1/4 IPHY elevation knob with 110 clicks per revolution.


Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.
440-552-2340

$1,500.00 plus shipping in the US
06-12-2017, 01:02 PM
Re: US Optics LR-17MOA New in Box
Damn, that's a nice scope!
