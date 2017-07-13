Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
07-13-2017, 07:08 AM
TiniJ
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 18
Sold Pending - Leupold VX6 3-18X50
Sold Pending
VX6 3-18X50 SF CDS, Fine Duplex reticle
$695 + $20 shipped insured
Last edited by TiniJ; 07-13-2017 at
08:31 AM
.
#
2
07-13-2017, 09:32 AM
RdRdrFan
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 101
Re: Sold Pending - Leupold VX6 3-18X50
Quote:
Originally Posted by
TiniJ
Sold Pending
VX6 3-18X50 SF CDS, Fine Duplex reticle
$695 + $20 shipped insured
I'll take it if it falls through.
#
3
07-13-2017, 09:40 AM
TiniJ
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 18
Re: Sold Pending - Leupold VX6 3-18X50
I'll let you know if it falls through.
