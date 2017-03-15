Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page ***sold***
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

***sold***
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-15-2017, 09:50 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Texas
Posts: 354
***sold***
***SOLD***

Excellent condition Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16 x 44 VMR-1 MOA reticle scope to sell. Includes all of the original factory contents in the box. I've had it only a few months, and it made 1 hunt (in a box blind) and a couple trips to the range. Was mounted in lapped Talley rings so there are no ring marks that I could see. Excellent scope, I'm just going bigger for a different build. Can accept fees paid PayPal (gifted or family/friends) to tsbowers@netzero.net or will accept cashiers check/money order.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
***sold***-imag0518.jpg   ***sold***-imag0519.jpg  

***sold***-imag0517.jpg  
Last edited by txsendero; 03-15-2017 at 11:40 AM. Reason: SOLD
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Vortex Razor 5-20x50 | WTB Nightforce 5.5-22x50 or 56 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC