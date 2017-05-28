Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Silver vx III.
Unread 05-28-2017, 09:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: sw pa
Posts: 359
Silver vx III.
I have for sale a 3.5x10x40 silver vari x iii.perfect glass. Has a couple small marks on the bell. 350.00 shipped, or trade for a vortex with a 30 mm tube.
