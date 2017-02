Silver German made Zeiss Diavari 3-9x36 *T Lens Coating German made Silver Zeiss Diavari 3-9x36 w. *T lens coating. Duplex reticle. Scope and glass are perfect, no ring marks or scratches. Hard to find a "Made in Germany" Diavari in this condition. $625 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger