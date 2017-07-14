Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Silencer Co SWR Radius Range Finder
Silencer Co SWR Radius Range Finder
Hi guys for sale I have two new in box Silencer Co SWR Radius Range Finders. I bought 8 of these a few months ago for builds and I had a few of them go in a different direction and these were left over.

SPECIFICATIONS
HEIGHT 2.30
LENGTH 5.80
WIDTH 2.96
WEIGHT WITH Batteries - 18.2 oz.
RANGING CAPABILITY:
Reflective target - 1 Mile
NON-REFLECTIVE Target - 1,000 Yards
Operational Temp. Range:
-20°F to 120°F

Asking $500 OBO paypal friends and family otherwise add 3% and free shipping in CONUS.

I also still have some 6.5mm bullets for sale in my other f/s thread.
