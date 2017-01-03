Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Sightron STAC 2.5 -17.5 x56 MOA/MOA tactical turrets
03-01-2017, 07:20 PM
Bratcher02
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 5
Sightron STAC 2.5 -17.5 x56 MOA/MOA tactical turrets
Sightron STAC 2.5-17.5 x 56
30mm tube
Illuminate reticle
Tactical turrets "NOT CAPPED "
MOA/MOA
very nice scope
Comes with lenses covers
ASKING $750
This model sells new for $850
Link below :
Sightron STAC 2.5-17.5×56, Illuminated MOA-3, Matte 26005 | The Optic Zone
email
bratcher02@gmail.com
