Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Sightron SIII 8-32X56 target scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Sightron SIII 8-32X56 target scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-14-2017, 07:37 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: East KY
Posts: 131
Sightron SIII 8-32X56 target scope
Asking $650 shipped OBO
Comes with box,sunshade
1/4" clicks
Target dot
30mm tube
Nice repeatable turrets and excellent glass in these scopes



Last edited by crowsniper; 02-14-2017 at 09:33 PM.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Greybull Precision scope | NF ACD Indicator,NF ring mount »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC