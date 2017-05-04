Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Sightron SIII 6-24x50 Mil/Mil
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Sightron SIII 6-24x50 Mil/Mil
#
1
04-05-2017, 08:22 PM
BB28MX
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 51
Sightron SIII 6-24x50 Mil/Mil
$650 OBO
Sightron SIII 6-24x50 Mil/Mil only mounted for about a year and in excellent condition.
$25 Shipping will get it to your door step.
I can't get pics to attach from my phone. Let me know if your interested before I figure this out and I'll send you some. (Attachments seem to be causing an error)
#
2
04-05-2017, 08:24 PM
BB28MX
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 51
Re: Sightron SIII 6-24x50 Mil/Mil
Here are 2 pics
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
3
04-05-2017, 08:26 PM
BB28MX
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 51
Re: Sightron SIII 6-24x50 Mil/Mil
2 more
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
