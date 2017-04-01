Sightron SII Big Sky 4.5-14x50 Riflescope



Has been used for a couple of years and shows some wear and tear from being in a farm truck. Glass is good outside of two scratches shown on the ocular lens.



This scope won't win a beauty contest but still has some life left in it and functions perfect.



Duplex reticle. Includes cleaning cloths, box and lens covers.



I am the original owner and it was purchased from a local Sightron dealer.



Asking $275 shipped OBRO. PM offers. Lots of feedback on eBay - user ID davo32683













