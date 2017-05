Sightron s3 10-50x60mm 30mm tube I have a very clean sightron s3 10-50x60mm that is in like new condition maybe 100 rounds of 223 shoot with it and does not have any ring marks on it. Scope will come with caps and all paper work in pictures in the original box. Only selling because I do not use the rifle or scope and want to put the money in to something I may use. Asking $850 OBO or may trade but would rather have cash. Thanks for looking if interested please call or texted 3149600341 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger