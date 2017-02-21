Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Sightron 4-16x42 SII big sky
02-21-2017, 04:18 PM
Sightron 4-16x42 SII big sky
New in box sightron 4-16x42 SII big sky. Awesome scope I just am heading in a different direction. This is the big sky high end SII. It has a duplex reticle, sunshade and everything else that comes with it in the box. $425 shipped lower r8

Here's a link to it https://swfa.com/optics/browse/sight...iflescope.html
