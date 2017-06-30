Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sig sauer whiskey3 3-9x40 hellfire quadplex
Unread 06-30-2017, 11:02 AM
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Lodi Ohio
Posts: 97
Sig sauer whiskey3 3-9x40 hellfire quadplex
I have a SIG SAUER WHISKEY3 3-9X40 HELLFIRE QUADPLEX brand-new, the box is still sealed, ( the one in the photo is mine)
"4th of July special" $245 TYD
Sig sauer whiskey3 3-9x40 hellfire quadplex-img_7266.jpg   Sig sauer whiskey3 3-9x40 hellfire quadplex-img_7265.jpg  

Sig sauer whiskey3 3-9x40 hellfire quadplex-img_7267.jpg  
