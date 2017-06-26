Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Sig Sauer Tango6 2-12x40mm Illuminated FFP MOA OPEN BOX
Sig Sauer Tango6 2-12x40mm Illuminated FFP MOA OPEN BOX
Sig Sauer SOT62001 Tango6 2-12x40mm Illuminated FFP MOA Milling Riflescope Description: This is a new item, open box with all paperwork and accessories
$800 Shipped
