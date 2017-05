Sig Sauer Tango4 1-4x24 FFP MOA $425OBO



Will ship via USPS and tracking will be provided once scope is dropped off.







This is a brand new Sig Sauer Tango4 1-4x24 scope. Box only opened to take a picture, scope has never been taken out of the plastic. First Focal Plane, MOA reticle and turrets. Graphite color, 30mm tube. PayPal F&F only. $425 OBO shipped in lower 48.Will ship via USPS and tracking will be provided once scope is dropped off.