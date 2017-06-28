Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sig Sauer Kilo 2400AB rangefinder
Unread 06-28-2017, 08:51 PM
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Rigby, Idaho
Posts: 261
Sig Sauer Kilo 2400AB rangefinder
New kilo 2400 still sealed in the box, $1325 plus the ride
Unread 06-28-2017, 10:53 PM
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Posts: 50
Re: Sig Sauer Kilo 2400AB rangefinder
I will take it!!
« Leica 1600B rangefinder | Nightforce .885 Low 300 MM UL rings. Top cap level »
