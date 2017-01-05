Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sig KILO 2400 ABS rangefinder w applied ballistics app
Sig KILO 2400 ABS rangefinder w applied ballistics app
I won this rangefinder with the applied ballistics software two weeks ago at a shooting competition but don't need it. I've played with it a bit but for all purposes it is brand new.

This is is not an ordinary rangefinder - it comes equipped with weather sensors, Bluetooth, and the applied ballistics software. Link it up to your phone, plug in the your rifle and load data and it spits out a firing solution IN THE RANGEFINDER and on the HUD on your phone if you're connected via Bluetooth. If you don't want to rely on the phone just upload the data and use the rangefinder.

comes with everything listed in the packing list including the wind meter, stylus, three batteries, owners manual, box, large carrying case, small carrying case, tripod mount, etc

$1250.00


I'm in Bend OR and am willing to ship.


Thanks for looking
Sig KILO 2400 ABS rangefinder w applied ballistics app-img_3043.jpg  
Re: Sig KILO 2400 ABS rangefinder w applied ballistics app
Somebody's going to jump on that, to bad only 1 post.
