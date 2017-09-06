Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
SIG Kilo 2400 ABS
SIG Kilo 2400 ABS
06-09-2017, 10:40 AM
scottyboy
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 318
SIG Kilo 2400 ABS
new Sig Kilo 2400 ABS, it was only opened for display purposes. never been used, never had a solution loaded to it etc. it comes with all the accessories that you would expect it too
looking for $1300 shipped, PayPal gift preferred. additional pictures can be provided on request
