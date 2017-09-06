Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



SIG Kilo 2400 ABS
06-09-2017
SIG Kilo 2400 ABS
new Sig Kilo 2400 ABS, it was only opened for display purposes. never been used, never had a solution loaded to it etc. it comes with all the accessories that you would expect it too

looking for $1300 shipped, PayPal gift preferred. additional pictures can be provided on request
SIG Kilo 2400 ABS-img_3317.jpg   SIG Kilo 2400 ABS-img_3314.jpg  

