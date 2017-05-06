Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Sig Kilo 2000
06-05-2017, 09:41 PM
Sig Kilo 2000
Just received Cabelas flyer with Sig Kilo 2000 in camo for $349 five hours only on Saturday 6/10, 8AM-1:00PM. Also Garmin GPS 33% off. This is at the stores, not a catalog offer.
06-05-2017, 10:05 PM
Re: Sig Kilo 2000
Thank you !!!
06-05-2017, 11:26 PM
Re: Sig Kilo 2000
You're welcome. I forgot to mention the Vortex ViperHS 6-24X50 for $389. I'm going for the Magpul items, I've neglected the AR beside the bed for too long.
