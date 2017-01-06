Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Sig kilo 2000
Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Sig kilo 2000
Unread 06-01-2017, 06:54 AM
Sig kilo 2000
Basically new, had it in the back yard twice comparing it to my Leica.

$300 shipped

Sig kilo 2000-img_1284.jpg

Sig kilo 2000-img_1286.jpg

Sig kilo 2000-img_1285.jpg
