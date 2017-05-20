Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-20-2017, 02:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 287
SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
Looking to sell or trade a Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD in super shape with a sunshade and scope cap cover. I bought this from the original owner and I should have done my research as it is not going to work for a build I have as it is to large a scope for my needs. Scope is in super shape and it has an aluminated reticle. Trades and price are listed below.

725.00 shipped

TRADES:
Zeiss Conquest new or like new 6.5-20x50 pled reticle
Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 G4 BDC

LISTED ELSEWHERE
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD-img_0263.jpg   SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD-img_0264.jpg  

SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD-img_0265.jpg   SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD-img_0266.jpg  

SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD-img_0267.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-20-2017, 03:06 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 287
Re: SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
The turrets say 1/8 moa per click and the adjustable objective goes down to 25 yards.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-20-2017, 03:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,628
Re: SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
Quote:
Originally Posted by Dan Tucker View Post
The turrets say 1/8 moa per click and the adjustable objective goes down to 25 yards.
If the Nightforce is 5.5-22X56 for $750 I will take it. I can get the money on Monday. I want the option of a refund if it is not as good as you say.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 05-20-2017, 03:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 287
Re: SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
Rich,
It will be as nice as I said it will be or you can have a refund. I go by dtucker on 6mmbr and have almost 400 feedbacks their and plenty of transactions on multiple forums. You are more than welcome to Check my feedback over their should you want.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 05-20-2017, 04:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 263
Re: SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
Dan is a first class guy to do business with. I had a translation for a les baer pistol with him and it went flawlessly. Deal with confidence
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 05-20-2017, 04:43 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,176
Re: SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
I have done a few deals with Dan. He first class guy.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 05-20-2017, 07:05 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 100
Re: SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD
I have also had multiple transactions with Dan, he good to go in all regards. No worries
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« FS Sightron SIII 10-50x60MM LRMD/CM w/ Sunshade | WTS -- Zeiss conquest 4.5-14x44 4A reticle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC