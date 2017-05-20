SELLING & TRADE: Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD Looking to sell or trade a Nightforce Varminter 5.5-22x56 NP2DD in super shape with a sunshade and scope cap cover. I bought this from the original owner and I should have done my research as it is not going to work for a build I have as it is to large a scope for my needs. Scope is in super shape and it has an aluminated reticle. Trades and price are listed below.



725.00 shipped



TRADES:

Zeiss Conquest new or like new 6.5-20x50 pled reticle

Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42 G4 BDC



LISTED ELSEWHERE Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







