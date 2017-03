Selling Conetrol bases/rings Selling these to fuel my Mauser habit. Was told both will fit Rem 700



Conetrol 2-pcs base #7062 gunner, custom 12C3, 1” “M” rings (pair) $200.00 shipped lower 48 (left picture)



Conetrol 2-pcs base “hunter” (stamped 70 on underside), 1”rings (pair) $190.00 shipped lower 48 (right picture) Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





Bob the nailer

one ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.



NRA Life member

Varmint Hunter Association member

American Gunsmith Association

www.knowyourzero.com

__________________Bob the nailerone ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.NRA Life memberVarmint Hunter Association memberAmerican Gunsmith Association